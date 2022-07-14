Sidhu re-elected Punjab & Haryana Bar Council chairman

Chandigarh, July 14 Suvir Sidhu was on Thursday re-elected as the Chirman of Punjab and Haryana Bar Council.

On the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the elections of the Bar Council was held under the supervision of Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan.

Out of the 27 votes, Sidhu, the son Punjab Advocate General Anmol Ratan Sidhu, got 17 votes, while Parvesh Yadav managed nine votes and one member did not cast his vote.

Ashok Singla was elected Vice Chairman unopposed, while Gurtej Singh Grewal was appointed as honorary Secretary.

Partap Singh, a member of the Bar Council of India, was also present during the election proceedings.

Suvir Sidhu, 32, is the youngest Chairman across the Bar Councils.

