Simran Bala becomes first J-K woman to crack UPSC CAPF this year

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 : Simran Bala, hailing from the border town of Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir, has become the first girl in the Union Territory this year to crack Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination.

She has secured an All India Rank of 82 among 151 candidates who qualified for UPSC CAPF this year.

"I am the only girl from Jammu and Kashmir to crack this examination this year. I feel very proud and grateful. Being from the border area of Jammu and Kashmir, I have seen cross-border firing in my region, this has motivated me to join the CAPF so that I can serve in the border area as well," Simran Bala told ANI

"My dream has been fulfilled. I have been appointed as an Assistant Commandant in Central Armed Police Forces. I will fulfill my duty with full zeal. My family and my neighbours are proud on my success," she added.

Speaking about his journey, Bala said, "I studied till Class 10 here following which I went to Jammu for my higher secondary education. Then I completed my graduation from Gandhinagar. I was in my last semester when I started preparing for this exam and cleared it, by god's grace in the first attempt."

"My parents, teachers and many people supported me. Hard work, perseverance and consistency helped me in my approach towards this exam," she said.

Speaking about her unique achievement she said, "This is an all-India level examination. It does not matter whether you are from a border area or from any metropolitan city you will be able to crack the exam thanks to the age of internet."

For the aspirants, her message was, "If you have got it in you, you will be able to crack it. You need hard work, an honest approach and good health."

The Union Public Service Commission announced the CAPF Final Result 2021 on June 2. A total of 151 candidates have cleared the examination.

