Singer alleges rape & blackmail, lodges FIR against friend in UP

Lucknow, April 28 A 29-year-old singer has accused her male acquaintance of spiking her drinks and raping her on the pretext of extending monetary help in the Para police station area of Lucknow.

In an FIR filed on Saturday, the complainant said she had opened a studio to give a fillip to her singing career by mortgaging her gold ornaments, but she fell short of cash as the interior decorator of the studio sought more money.

The woman said she was introduced to a moneylender, Brijesh Yadav of Aashiana.

“Brijesh agreed to help me, and he called me to his office to give the money and sign a stamp paper for the agreement. When I reached his office, he offered me a soft drink laced with sedatives. I fell unconscious after which he raped me and filmed the incident on a mobile phone. After this, he blackmailed and sexually exploited me for over a month,” the victim said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Para, Brijesh Kumar Verma, said that an FIR had been registered and efforts were on to track the accused.

