Sirsa hails Yogi's move to recover costs of damaged property from Sambhal rioters

New Delhi, Dec 6 BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa has lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent decision to recover the costs of repairing damaged public property from the perpetrators of violence in Sambhal.

Sirsa called for the implementation of this policy nationwide, emphasising that those responsible for vandalising government property should be held accountable for the damages caused.

During a review of the law and order situation on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi condemned the violence in Sambhal and issued strict instructions for authorities to ensure that no rioters escape punishment.

He made it clear that spreading anarchy would not be tolerated in any part of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to IANS, Sirsa supported CM Adityanath’s stance, stating, “When you create chaos, vandalise, or riot in the name of religion — actions that go against what any religion truly teaches — you must also compensate for the damage done. This is a necessary step to ensure accountability."

Sirsa went on to suggest that this approach should be implemented throughout India.

“No one has the right to destroy property during protests. Those who resort to such violence should face the consequences, and this policy should be adopted nationwide,” he asserted.

The BJP leader also addressed CM Adityanath's comparison of the recent violence in Sambhal to the turmoil in Bangladesh.

Sirsa agreed with CM Adityanath's remarks, drawing parallels to historical violence and the challenges faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh.

He warned that the ongoing violence in the country mirrored a dark chapter in history, echoing the destructive actions of figures like Babur and Aurangzeb.

Sirsa also responded to reports of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav’s dissatisfaction with the Congress over seating arrangements.

Sirsa claimed that the SP leader was merely seeking attention and drama in the media. "He needs excuses to stay relevant," Sirsa concluded.

