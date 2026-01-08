Sirsa urges Atishi, AAP MLAs to join pollution debate in Delhi Assembly on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 8 After the scheduled debate on pollution was washed out due to repeated adjournments and noisy clashes between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged Leader of Opposition Atishi and other AAP legislators to participate in the discussion slated for Friday.

Addressing mediapersons outside the House, which was adjourned without transacting much business, Sirsa appealed to Atishi and all Opposition MLAs to join the detailed debate on pollution scheduled for Friday.

“Running away does not lead to solutions. Participation in dialogue is essential if we are serious about addressing pollution and informing the public of the truth,” Sirsa said.

He expressed hope that the Opposition would take part in the proceedings, place its views on record and engage in a meaningful discussion so that the facts are presented clearly before the people of Delhi.

Sirsa said the BJP-led government would use the debate to “expose” what he described as the previous AAP government’s failures on multiple fronts in tackling pollution in the city over the past 11 years.

Clarifying the government’s stand, Sirsa said the discussion was not aimed at targeting any political party, but was focused on accountability, transparency and protecting public health.

“Pollution is not a political issue. It is a matter related to the health and well-being of millions of Delhiites,” he said.

He added that pollution demands a fact-based, sincere and solution-oriented debate. “Unfortunately, during its 11-year tenure, the Aam Aadmi Party government completely failed on the front of pollution control. The challenges Delhi faces today are the result of years of policy paralysis, hollow claims and avoidance of responsibility,” Sirsa alleged.

He said it was important for the people of Delhi to know what the previous government did or failed to do in the name of pollution control over the past decade.

“In contrast, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, our government has taken decisive and concrete action within just 11 months, resulting in the cleanest air days Delhi has witnessed in recent years,” Sirsa claimed.

Emphasising the seriousness of the issue, Sirsa said air pollution is directly linked to public health and should not be reduced to political confrontation.

He said the Delhi Legislative Assembly session was extended by one additional day to ensure a comprehensive and meaningful discussion on pollution and its long-term solutions.

“A detailed discussion in the Assembly is essential to examine the real causes of pollution, evaluate what went wrong over the years and outline time-bound and sustainable solutions,” he said.

Sirsa alleged that the proceedings of the House were repeatedly disrupted due to the use of objectionable language by the Leader of the Opposition with reference to revered Guru Sahibs, resulting in the loss of two crucial days without substantive discussion.

“Today was scheduled to be the final day of the session. However, our priority remains to ensure that a serious discussion on pollution takes place in the interest of Delhi’s future and public health,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Opposition would participate constructively in the debate, present its views and also listen to the government’s position so that people of Delhi can understand who is responsible for the current situation and what steps are being taken to address it.

Addressing the Opposition, Sirsa also pointed out that Leader of the Opposition Atishi remained absent from the House over the past two days, despite repeatedly questioning why a discussion on pollution was not being held.

“When the opportunity for debate was available, she chose not to be present,” he said.

