Sister of Navy veteran Purnendu Tiwary appeals to PM Modi for his release from Qatar jail

New Delhi, Jan 2 In a heartfelt plea, Dr Meetu Bhargava, sister of retired Indian Navy Commander Purnendu Tiwary, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene urgently in her brother's case.

Tiwary, who belongs to Gwalior, is one of the eight ex-Navy officers pardoned by Qatar's Emir nearly two years ago.

He remains imprisoned in Doha amid a new legal entanglement, sparking renewed concerns over his health and India's diplomatic efforts.

Tiwary, 65, was among the veterans arrested in August 2022 on espionage charges while working for a private firm in Qatar.

Initially sentenced to death, their penalties were commuted to prison terms by Qatar's Court of Appeal in December 2023, granting them 60 days to appeal.

In February 2024, seven officers returned to India following a royal pardon, an outcome credited to PM Modi's personal intervention, as acknowledged by Bhargava at the time.

However, Tiwary was left behind due to a travel ban linked to financial irregularities at his employer, Dahra Global Technologies.

According to Bhargava's recent X post on December 30, Tiwary has been "dragged" into a secondary case "stitched" from the original, resulting in a six-year sentence for criminal conspiracy and money laundering. He has been in jail for the past month, enduring what she calls "severe ignominy" despite his decorated service and receipt of the President's Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

Bhargava blames the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for "inaction," claiming "they abandoned him without reviewing case details, exacerbating his suffering."

Tiwary's health has deteriorated alarmingly, with hypertension, diabetes, and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) from prolonged solitary confinement posing life-threatening risks, reports said.

Bhargava also appealed to the Chief of Naval Staff, highlighting the Navy's apparent silence on a retired officer's plight, and urged the fraternity to rally for his release.

Recent reports indicate Tiwary's re-arrest and conviction, with deportation possible post-sentence.

"It is an irony that despite such injustice being meted out to their decorated Naval officer (though retired), no visible action has been initiated by the Naval Top brass of India to cause the release of their retired officer, Cdr Purnendu Tiwary, from Doha jail," she said on her X handle.

The MEA has provided no updates on his status, despite ongoing diplomatic ties with Qatar, including the Emir's visit to India in 2025. As of now, neither the PMO nor MEA has responded publicly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor