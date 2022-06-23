SIT arrests 5 more in 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case

Lucknow, June 23 Five more persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur taking the tally of total arrests to 11.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to look into the case has said that the arrested accused will now be interrogated as further probe is underway.

This comes only a day after two people were arrested in connection with the case.

The SIT picked up Bhura and Momin from Kanpur on Tuesday.

Earlier on June 15, the first major action was taken in the case when the SIT arrested four accused Saifullah Khan, Bachan, Bappan, and Pakki from Kanpur. The four were picked up from the Ghatampur area and are over 60 years of age.

It is noteworthy that the SIT was formed three years back in 2019 by the Union Ministry to re-open the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial was closed.

The team has identified 94 accused in the 1984 Sikh riots out of which 74 accused are alive.

Following the development, DIG Balendu Bhushan, who is the member secretary of the SIT, assured that the team is committed to making more arrests in the case.

He said: "This is an old case from 1984. Because this is an old case, the SIT faced difficulties in nabbing the accused. We have been probing for three years and collecting information. Based on the investigation, more than 70 people were identified."

He had then informed that many accused who are alive, are aged around 70. However, DIG Bhushan also said that the SIT will try to arrest all of the accused in the case.

