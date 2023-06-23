SIT fails to submit reported on Jeeva murder case, deadline expires

Lucknow, June 23 The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was set up to probe the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva in a Lucknow court, has failed to submit its report even after the expiry of the extended deadline that has now ended.

A senior police official said the SIT had completed its inquiry, but was not sure when the report will be submitted.

The process of recording the statements of police personnel deployed to bring Jeeva from Lucknow district jail to the court and some other cops deployed to ensure security of the court had already been done, he added.

On June 7, the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted the SIT headed by Additional DGP (technical) Mohit Agarwal, with Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Nilabja Choudhury and IG (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar.

The team was initially given one week till June 14 to submit its report, but the deadline was extended to two weeks.

The official said the recreation of the crime scene to understand the circumstances in which the shootout took place had also been done.

The SIT had also visited the crime scene inside the SC/ST court at the old high court building, which is now part of the Lucknow district and sessions court premises.

Gangster Jeeva was shot dead allegedly by one Vijay Yadav, 26, who entered the court in the guise of a lawyer.

