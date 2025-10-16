SIT to file charge sheet in Zubeen Garg death case by November: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of noted singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg is likely to file its chargesheet by November.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said the state government would soon approach the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court to ensure a swift trial in the high-profile case.

He also confirmed that the state will appoint a special public prosecutor to handle the proceedings, underlining the administration's commitment to a transparent and speedy pursuit of justice.

"The SIT has been directed to complete its work expeditiously, and we expect the charge sheet to be filed by November. The government will also request the High Court to constitute a fast-track court so that the trial can proceed without delay," CM Sarma said.

Commenting on the recent unrest at the Baksa District Jail linked to the case, the Chief Minister added that nine individuals have been arrested so far after being identified through video evidence.

Those taken into custody include Nurul Alom, Mahidul Islam -- a member of the All Bodoland Minority Students' Union (ABMSU), Mustafa Ahmed of ABMSU, Sipjon Ali, Sahidul, Ahela Mia (listed as a D-voter), Ramiz Ali, Asik, and Harekrishna Pathak, a former member of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

Chief Minister Sarma added that two youths injured during the incident are currently receiving treatment at AIIMS and are reported to be stable.

"I asked my Cabinet colleague Ranjeet Dass to visit AIIMS this morning after reports falsely suggested that the two injured were dead. The Minister has confirmed that both are stable and under proper medical care," he said.

The Chief Minister dismissed speculation about any fatalities in the Baksa incident, reiterating that no deaths had occurred.

He assured that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and that further arrests could follow as investigations continue based on video footage and eyewitness accounts.

