Sitaram Yechury Health Update: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday evening. According to reports, Yechury was first admitted to the emergency ward and then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury admitted to AIIMS Delhi. He was first admitted to Emergency ward and then shifted to ICU. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/G3l9ZaKdBL — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

However, the exact nature of his ailment has not been disclosed by the hospital. Several media reports suggest that Yechury was initially at AIIMS for a routine checkup but was admitted due to pneumonia.

Further details about his condition are awaited.