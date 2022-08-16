Six Bihar youths held for shooting man in UP

Mirzapur, Aug 16 Six persons, all from Bihar, have been arrested for opening fire at an elderly man over a trivial dispute.

The incident took place at the Ashtabhuja hill under Vindhyachal police station of Mirzapur district.

Mirzapur Superintendent of Police (SP) City Sanjay Kumar Verma said that after the incident, the accused were trying to escape to Bihar.

"The youths had come for a picnic in three four-wheelers. While they were preparing food, they had an altercation with a 50-year-old Kanhaiya Prasad and shot him in the stomach. Soon after the accused fled in their car," he said.

The victim has been admitted to Trauma Centre in Varanasi where he is undergoing treatment.

Later, three accused were arrested by the police team from a village under Chilh police station area and three others were arrested from another place. Their vehicles have also been seized.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor