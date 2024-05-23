Six Flights Diverted Due to Lightning Strike at Manohar International Airport in Goa

The Manohar International Airport (MIA) in north Goa diverted six flights to nearby destinations after runway edge lights were damaged following a lightning strike on May 22 (Wednesday), an airport official said.GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) Spokesperson, RV Sheshan informed about the same and said that the airport authorities took notice of the damages incurred by the lightning strike and rectified, and replaced the damaged lights to resume the airport operations.

"There was a lightning strike at around 5.15 pm at the Manohar International Airport (MIA), Goa, which caused damage to the runway edge lights. MIA took NOTAM (notice to airmen) up to 8 pm, by which time the damaged lights were rectified, and replaced to bring the airport operations to normalcy," the MIA official added. The airport official said, "Six flights were diverted to nearby destinations during the NOTAM. The inconvenience caused to the passengers is sincerely regretted. Such natural calamities are beyond human control."

