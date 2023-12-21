Six new Covid cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 21 Telangana reported six new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 19.

Health officials said four cases were detected in Hyderabad and Rangareddy and Medak reported a case each.

A total of 925 samples were tested during the last 24 hours that ended 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.

One patient recovered during the same period.

Health authorities have advised people to wear masks in public.

According to the Covid status bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the Telangana government is well prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of concerns over the new sub-variant of SARS Cov-2.

It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against Covid, including wearing a face mask and maintain physical distance.

Patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without Covid positive report can go to any notified government Covid hospital where the government has made elaborate arrangements for testing and treatment.

Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in government hospitals.

People have been advised to take precautions in view of the recent surge in Covid cases in neighbouring states.

"Everybody should wear a mask when he/she goes out of the house. Face masks are the first line of defence against Covid-19. Not wearing a mask is punishable by fine," says the bulletin.

Children less than 10 years of age, pregnant mothers, and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless necessary. There is a higher incidence of Covid disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, hence people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work/essential activities.

