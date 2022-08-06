Smart classrooms for Puducherry govt primary schools on cards

Puducherry, Aug 6 Puducherry government is planning to convert all classrooms in government primary schools to smart classrooms.

Officials have drawn up plans to introduce smart classes in the primary schools of the territory with audio-visual devices, smart televisions and projectors, and e-content where the facility is planned.

Around 200 primary schools in the territory will be converted into smart classrooms in the initial phase. Sources in the education department of the UT told that around 1.5 to 2 lakh rupees are required for converting each classroom and the money for this will be tapped through Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Puducherry Education Minister A. Namassivayam, while speaking to , said, "We are in the process of converting the primary schools into smart classes and we are trying to scout for funds. Presently the class 10 and 12 government school classrooms across the Union Territory have Information Communication Technology classrooms and we are planning to extend the same to middle and primary schools, thus converting all the government schools class rooms to smart classes."

The education department is also in the process of implementing the Nipun Bharath Mission which is to create an enabling environment of foundational literacy and numeracy. This is to ensure that each child achieves the writing, reading, and numerical skills before they reach class 3.

The Puducherry government has already initiated discussions in converting the classrooms into smart classes with a Bengaluru-based vendor and state school education secretary A. Muthamma had conducted a high-level discussion in this regard.

