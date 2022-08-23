Smart India Hackathon will enhance innovation: MoS Subhas Sarkar

As many as 15,000 students from across the country will participate in the Smart India Hackathon event starting from August 25, Union Minister of State Subhas Sarkar said.

This will build a culture of innovation among students, he added.

The Ministry of Education is organizing the Smart India Hackathon 5th Edition 2022. It will begin from 25 August to August 29. The Software grand finale is scheduled from 9 AM on August 25 to August 26 while the Hardware grand finale is scheduled from 25 August to 29th August.

Sarkar said that the 5th Edition of Smart India Hackathon will commence on 25th August 2022. He also informed that 2033 teams have qualified for the Final and more than 15000 students will take part in 75 nodal centres across the country. He also told that PM Modi will interact with the students.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students participating in the Smart India Hackathon 2022 on the 25th August 2022 at 8 pm," Sarkar told ANI

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries, and other organizations. It has been acclaimed as the world's biggest open innovation model and it inculcates the culture of product innovation and problem-solving among students.

Since 2017, SIH is organized every year and from 2018 onwards, SIH is conducted in two formats i.e. SIH Software and SIH Hardware Editions for higher education students. This year Smart India Hackathon - Junior has also been introduced for school students to build a culture of innovation and problem-solving attitude at the school level.

Smart India hackathon has witnessed huge participation from Ministries, departments, PSUs, and private organizations in providing problem statements. SIH 2022 has offered 476 problem statements received from 53 government organizations.

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and All India Council for Technical Education has identified 75 higher educational institutes/ incubators as Smart India Hackathon nodal centers to host the participant of SIH.

The aim is to facilitate an environment to conduct the Smart India hackathon in its well-defined and established format. At each nodal center, an officer designated by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell will monitor and preside over the proceeding during the entire duration of the SIH grand finale.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor