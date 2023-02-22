Smog engulfs Delhi-NCR, disrupts flight services

A thick layer of smog, or smoke-induced fog, enveloped parts of the national capital on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 201, which is the 'poor' range, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Residents in the national capital woke up to foul air even as a thick haze reduced visibility in the wee hours.

Further, according to SAFAR, the AQI at Safdarjung Enclave was recorded at 215 on Wednesday morning, while Malviya Nagar logged 190.

The AQI at Pusa Road also deteriorated significantly and settled in the 'severe' range, at 376.

Low visibility in the national capital and neighbouring areas disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport.

The Delhi Internartional Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a statement on the disruption of flight services, saying, "Due to dense Fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for an updated flight. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the airport authority stated in another update at 6.30 am.

Domestic airlines SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara also issued similar communication on flight disruptions.

Taking to Twitter, SpiceJet wrote, "Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

IndiGo took to Twitter to post, "Due to bad weather in Delhi and Goa, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please check your flight status before leaving for the airport and for cancelled flights."

Vistara also kept its passengers posted on diversions of several flights due to poor visibility at the airport.

( With inputs from ANI )

