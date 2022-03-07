Snow leopard seen by ITBP troops near Kaza, Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

A fully grown snow leopard was seen by ITBP troops near Kaza, Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh at 12,500 feet on Monday morning.

The snow leopard is the state animal of Himachal Pradesh and the state forest department has been putting efforts to conserve snow leopards in the hill state.

Snow leopards can be usually sighted near Komic, Hikkim, Kibbar, Pangi, Miar and Demul regions of Himachal Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

