Society must incentivize young doctors to stay in India: CJI Ramana

Calling for fostering a conducive environment for medical professionals, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Tuesday said that society must incentivize young doctors to stay in India so that they can continue their service instead of going abroad.

Addressing a gathering in the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) Public Oration, CJI Ramana said that the government must think of stronger incentives to make doctors accessible to the rural population.

"We must foster an environment where more young people want to become doctors to serve Indian society," CJI said.

The CJI noted that due to not getting a better and more secure working environment, doctors are moving abroad.

"A massive brain drain is taking place where young, talented, and hardworking doctors do not see a future in India. We as a society must change this and incentivize our doctors to stay in India and continue their service and help meet both our medical and social goals," CJI Ramana appealed.

CJI pointed out various instances where doctors had been threatened, abused, attacked, and shunned. "Despite this, they continued working on the front lines. This negative response towards doctors is truly unfortunate," he said.

Adding further, CJI said the central and state governments too have a serious responsibility. Many aspiring doctors from small towns and rural areas rely on the government for education, support and employment. But, beyond this initial support, the government must look out for the welfare of its doctors and improve their working conditions, he said. The government must think of stronger incentives to make doctors accessible to the rural population, he stressed.

He also mentioned that NAMS has nearly 1,000 Top medical professionals, Fellows and about 10,000 members. "What a wealth of wisdom. National Health, medical education and disease prevention policies should be guided by NAMS. I implore all senior members of NAMS and other such organizations to help and guide the upcoming generation of doctors," CJI said.

CJI also said that the practice of medicine is the bridge between science and technology and the human mind and body.

Doctors express this scientific understanding day in and day out through their medical practice. There are very few professions that exist in a constant state of flux in the way the medical profession does, he said.

He also mentioned that there was no explicit mention of the right to health under the Fundamental rights, but the Supreme Court, in the case of Bandhua Mukti Morcha, interpreted Article 21 to include the right to health.

He also mentioned that in the case of Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity, the Supreme Court held that, failure on the part of a government hospital to provide timely medical treatment to a person in need of such treatment results in violation of his right to life guaranteed under Article 21.

CJI also drew a parallel line between medicine and law are similar and said, "We must keep ourselves abreast of the latest developments in our fields to be able to provide the best possible healthcare or legal representation. A good lawyer, like a good doctor, must always work earnestly towards imbibing and accumulating greater knowledge."

CJI said that both medicine and law are one of the oldest professions in the world and in contemporary times, doctors play multiple roles. The doctors are healthcare providers, caregivers, educators, managers, policymakers etc. Our recent experience with Covid taught us the significance of robust healthcare for all, he said.

He also mentioned that the recent experience with COVID taught us the significance of robust healthcare for all and said that the country has learnt how a health emergency can cripple the entire nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

