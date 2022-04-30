Soldier killed, 2 injured in Kashmir accident

Srinagar, April 30 A soldier was killed and two others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police sources said.

"The vehicle, which was part of an army convoy, turned turtle near Masjid Morh in Sumbal Bala area. The soldier came under the ill-fated vehicle which killed him on the spot," the sources said.

"Two other soldiers sustained injuries in this accident. This have been shifted to hospital".

