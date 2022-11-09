Soldier killed in accidental fire in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Nov 9 A soldier was killed in an accidental fire on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Official sources said that an army jawan belonging to the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) received a bullet wound after his service rifle went off accidentally in the Mankote area of Poonch district.

"He was shifted to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Further investigation is going on," sources said.

