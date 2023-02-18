"Some people are very intolerant of Hindus and Muslims living in harmony," says Kerala BJP Chief Surendran

"Some people are very intolerant of Hindus and Muslims living in harmony," Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran said on Saturday, a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Jamaat-e-Islami for holding dialogues with RSS.

"Some people are deeply dissatisfied with the amiable atmosphere with all religious minorities. Some people are very intolerant of Hindus and Muslims living in harmony. CPIM and Congress always want these two religions to fight. They are the ones who are now issuing a large number of statements against this discussion. There is nothing wrong with people of different minds getting along."

"Those who are undermining it have been using the Muslim vote bank for political purposes all this time. Fear of losing it is behind this campaign. It is hoped that such discussions about us will create a good atmosphere in our country," he said.

Hitting out at the dialogue that took place last month in Delhi, Vijayan said that Jamaat-e-Islami leadership should clarify what was discussed with the RSS and what was the content of the meeting.

"The logic of Jamaat-e-Islami that the RSS is an organization that can be reformed and transformed through dialogue is like thinking that a leopard's print can be washed away by bathing it. What is even more strange that their argument that the discussion was held to present the common problems of the Indian minorities before the RSS which controls the country's administration," he said.

"Who gave Jamaat-e-Islam the complete right of minorities? Whatever the content of the discussion, it is not to help the minorities of the country. Protection of minorities means protection of secularism. Are these organizers who do not know who is disrupting it? How can secularism and minority protection be possible if we negotiate with such people?" the Chief Minister added.

The state BJP chief further alleged that Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran is the mastermind behind all the scams. The chats between M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala CMO and prime accused Swapna Suresh in the LIFE Mission Scam case surfaced. The chats also mentioned the name of Raveendran, he alleged.

"Pinarayi Vijayan and CM Raveendran are two bodies but one soul. CM Raveendran is at the helm of all the transactions of Pinarayi Vijayan. It is something that everyone knows. Raveendran is the mastermind behind all the scams being done for the Chief Minister. So if we say Raveendran's involvement, it directly means the Chief Minister's involvement."

"Everyone knows what is going on in this cabinet and government. Then this is the biggest proof that the Chief Minister and the party leaders knew that Swapna Suresh (prime accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and LIFE Mission Scam Case) was given a job, and used Swapna for smuggling and money was made using these fraud groups," he said.

"With the release of the chat, the Chief Minister has no justification. That is why the Chief Minister has not said a single word about this even after so many days. Raveendran is equal to Pinarayi Vijayan. Everyone knows this," Surendran further claimed.

( With inputs from ANI )

