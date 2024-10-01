Sonam Wangchuk Detained: Delhi High Court to Hear Plea for Activist’s Release on October 3

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea concerning the detention of Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others who were detained while marching alongside him. The hearing is scheduled for October 3, following a request for the court to order their release.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has stipulated that all necessary documents must be filed by the petitioner by today at 3:30 PM for the case to proceed.

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, and approximately 150 protestors were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border near Delhi on September 30 while attempting to enter the national capital. They were part of a peaceful march advocating for the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which would grant special rights and autonomy to the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi reached Bawana police station to meet Wangchuk. She alleged that police did't allowed her to meet him. "People of Ladakh want statehood. Sonam Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh, who were going to visit Bapu's Samadhi, were arrested. They did not let me meet Sonam Wangchuk. This is the dictatorship of the BJP."

"We fully support Sonam Wangchuk. LG rule should end in Ladakh and in the same way, LG rule should end in Delhi...I am fully confident that these police officers must have received a call from LG Sahab that the representative of the elected government, Delhi CM should not be allowed to meet Sonam Wangchuk," Delhi CM further said, attacking BJP over Wangchuk's detention, saying LG rule should be end in UTs and even in the National Capital.

"We strongly condemn it. Ladakh should get the status of a full state and Delhi should also get the status of a full state. Today the central government of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaves no stone unturned in killing democracy, snatching the right to vote. Why were they arrested? Why am I being stopped from meeting them? Because the Bharatiya Janata Party is afraid of democracy and today I am saying with confidence that if such dictatorship of the Bharatiya Janata Party continues, LG rule will end in Ladakh, LG rule will end in Delhi and the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party will end in the Central Government here as well," She added.