Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to fever, 'condition stable'

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sri Ganga Ram hospital in the national capital on account of fever. The hospital in a statement said that her condition is stable.

According to the official statement from the hospital, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on March 2.

"She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Earlier on January 11, She was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

Doctors in the hospital said she was discharged after her condition was stable.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital in a stable and satisfactory condition on January 10 at 3 pm."

The former Congress president made her last public appearance in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the 85th plenary session of the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

