Sonia Gandhi kept under 'close observation' after suffering from fungal infection after COVID diagnosis

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who now admitted in a Delhi hospital, was detected with a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract after her admission. The party in a statement on Friday said that she is being treated for the infection along with other post-COVID-19 symptoms.Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on 12 June and continues to be under close observation and treatment, Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said.The Congress president was admitted to the hospital after she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent COVID-19 infection.

"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," Ramesh said in a statement.Rahul Gandhi has been visiting his mother at the hospital amid questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The Congress chief is recuperating at a time when the party is locked in an intense stand-off with the ruling BJP over the National Herald case probe.Rahul Gandhi appeared for three days constantly before the probe agency in the case, which has been filed to probe alleged irregularities in the takeover of the newspaper publisher Associated Journals Ltd through the Young Indian Private Limited (YI), backed by the Gandhis. Sonia Gandhi too is set to appear for questioning in the case on June 23.