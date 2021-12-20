Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress Parliamentary Party, DK Suresh appointed treasurer

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed new office-bearers in Congress Parliamentary Party with Santokh Singh Chaudhary, M K Raghavan and Amee Yajnik made secretaries.DK Suresh, party MP from Bangalore Rural, has been appointed as the treasurer.

Sonia Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of the CPP, has appointed 22 executive members. They include Deepinder Singh Hooda, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Pradyut Bordoloi, Pratibha Singh, Karti Chidambaram, Jasbir Singh Dimpa and Nakul Nath among others.

The appointments have been made with immediate effect.

In the recently held meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party in the Central Hall of Parliament, a resolution was passed unanimously by the Congress MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in which Sonia Gandhi was authorised to reconstitute the CPP committee.

( With inputs from ANI )

