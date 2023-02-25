Sonia Gandhi to bid goodbye to politics?

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi received a standing ovation as she stood up to speak at the 85th plenary session of the party following an emotional short film on her 20-year tenure as party chief and how she sacrificed the prime minister position in 2004.

Sonia Gandhi on Saturday alluded to her retirement from politics, saying she was happy that her "innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra" which she described as "a turning point" for the party. Addressing 15,000 delegates on the second day of the party's three-day brainstorming conclave in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, Ms Gandhi said, "What gratifies me most, is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra has come as a turning point. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance and equality."

"It has renewed the rich legacy of dialogue between our party and the people through mass contact programmes. It has shown us all that the Congress stands with the people and is ready to fight for them," she said. "I congratulate all party workers who have worked hard for the Yatra... I especially thank Rahul [Gandhi] ji, whose determination and leadership were crucial in the Yatra's success," Ms Gandhi said. The Congress's 85th plenary session began a day ago and is expected to take key decisions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including tie-ups with other opposition parties.