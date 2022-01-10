Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 10, 2022 06:25 PM2022-01-10T18:25:00+5:302022-01-10T18:25:31+5:30

Actor Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab polls representing the Congress party. Punjab will vote in ...

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections | Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections

Next

Actor Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab polls representing the Congress party. Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.The actor, whose work during the Covid crisis has earned him rich praise, said he supports his sister. Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress' Punjab unit chief, described the development as a "game-changer" ahead of the state polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Malvika Sood said she has taken the political plunge to dedicate herself to serve the people. Sood joined the party in the presence of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Mr Sidhu. "It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honour, and she deserves it," Mr Sidhu said. Referring to Malvika Sood's joining the Congress, Sidhu said, "In the cricketing world, it is called a game-changer." "She is an young and educated woman, and her education as software engineer will help her in her life ahead," he said.

Open in app
Tags :Assembly elections 2022Punjab Assembly elections 2022Sonu Sood