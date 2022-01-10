Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections

Actor Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab polls representing the Congress party. Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.The actor, whose work during the Covid crisis has earned him rich praise, said he supports his sister. Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress' Punjab unit chief, described the development as a "game-changer" ahead of the state polls.

Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Social Worker & Actor, @SonuSood , into the party-fold. I am sure Malvika will serve the people with full honesty and integrity and help spread the message of the Congress party at the grass-root level.#SonuSoodWithCongresspic.twitter.com/yqxXV8hHCP — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) January 10, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Malvika Sood said she has taken the political plunge to dedicate herself to serve the people. Sood joined the party in the presence of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Mr Sidhu. "It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honour, and she deserves it," Mr Sidhu said. Referring to Malvika Sood's joining the Congress, Sidhu said, "In the cricketing world, it is called a game-changer." "She is an young and educated woman, and her education as software engineer will help her in her life ahead," he said.