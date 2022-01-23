'Soumitra Chatterjee never considered himself bigger than the director's vision' (Book Review)

New Delhi, Jan 23 Humility, a lust for life, a quest for perfection – all this and more comes across in a heart-warming tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee, who mesmerised the cinematic world for more than 60 years with a staggering oeuvre of over 250 films – 14 of them with Satyajit Ray - won a National Award for Best Actor in 2006 and who continued to appear before the camera almost to the very end till he passed away aged 85 on November 15, 2020.

"He was by far the most vibrant person I have met. His lust for life knew no bounds. Whether through literature, through poetry, through films, through his interactions with people, through theatre, it was as if he wanted to perpetually soak in the delirium of life and be bathed in all its beauty. His mind was like a blank canvas, ready to be painted with colours", Suman Ghosh, a professor of economics at Florida Atlantic University and trained in the film genre at Cornell, writes in "Soumitra Chatterjee – A Film-Maker Remembers"

