SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav demands "Bharat Ratna" for Chaudhary Charan Singh, on Kisan Diwas

Farmers are the pillar of our lives, once in your life we need doctor, a lawyer, and a policeman, but every day, even every three times a day we need a farmer. A farmer is someone who works so we can eat, they feed us.

And to mark their efforts for the people of nation, India every year celebrates Kisan Diwas or Farmers Day on 23rd December.

Well, this is not only reason to celebrate this day, India also observe this day because the man who thoroughly worked for farmers all over his life was also born on this day, he was non other than Chaudhary Charan Singh the fifth prime minister of India who served the nation from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980.

On the occasion of this day Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, he took his Twitter and wrote "परम आदरणीय चौधरी चरण सिंह जी की जंयती पर उन्हें याद करते हुए हार्दिक श्रद्धा-सुमन! हम आज ‘किसान दिवस’ के अवसर पर किसानों और देश के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करनेवाले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को ‘भारत रत्न’ देने की पुरज़ोर माँग करते हैं। (Hearty tributes to the most respected Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, remembering him on his birth anniversary! Today, on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas', we strongly demand to give 'Bharat Ratna' to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who dedicated his life for the farmers and the country)."

Meanwhile, Bharat Ratna is India's premier civilian award, which was established on January 2, 1954.