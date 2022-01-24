SP declares 159 candidates for UP polls, Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal

Samajwadi Party on Monday released a list of 159 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning February 10.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said he will contest assembly elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents. He is Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest from Jaswantnagar. Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party is part of the alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor