SP to celebrate Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya's 112th birth anniversary in UP

Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to celebrate the 112th birth anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on March 23, stated a letter by State President Naresh Uttam on Sunday.

The letter urged the SP leaders to organize programmes at all district level offices on March 23. The letter also stated, "the party workers and leaders should have a discussion on the principles and policies of Dr Lohiya and should take motivation to walk on his foot-steps."

( With inputs from ANI )

