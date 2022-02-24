Special UIA flight with 182 Indians lands in Delhi from Ukraine

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at the Delhi airport at around 7:45 am on Thursday carrying 182 Indian nationals, mostly students.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

"A special flight of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at Delhi Airport from Kyiv, at 7:45 am today, with 182 Indian citizens, including students," an official of Ukraine International Airlines in India toldon condition of anonymity.

The representatives of India's Ukraine International Airlines are very happy to announce that the first evacuation flight from Kiev in Ukraine operated successfully with Indian nationals.

"Ukraine International Airline, the first special evacuation flight touched down today at 07:45 hours at Delhi Airport bringing in 182 Indian National mainly students studying in different universities in Ukraine," Anju Wariah, GSA representative of the UIA in India told ANI.

Further, Anju Varia thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India's aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for allowing the special UIA aircraft to operate the evacuation flight.

"This has been possible with the support of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Indian Embassy beside the UIA team in both the countries working round the clock," Anju Wariah told ANI.

Ukraine is currently in a state of war due to tension between the two countries (Russia), with many parents in India insisting on bringing back their children and relatives who are currently in Ukraine. Parents are in constant touch with Ukraine based airlines and Air India for safe return.

"We understand the concerns of the parents and our endeavour is to help and assist as many students studying there to come back home. There are four special evacuation flights that are scheduled in the next couple of days and we are working on more," Anju said.

In the coming days for Indian citizens, more flights are going to be operated from Ukraine (Kiev) amid tension in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

