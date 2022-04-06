Speeding car hits 3 school girls in Delhi, 1 dies

New Delhi, April 6 A speeding car on Wednesday morning hit three girls heading towards their school, who, further due to the impact of the collision, came under the wheels of a truck carrying LPG cylinders, resulting in the death of one of them, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Manisha Kumari (18) while the other two injured girls, Kalpana and Sanjana, have been moved to Balaji hospital for medical assistance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma said that a PCR call was received at Paschim Vihar West police station regarding the road accident at 8.08 a.m. after which the police staff rushed to the spot.

As one girl died on the spot, the police shifted her body to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

The senior official informed that the offending vehicle has been taken into police custody and the driver of the vehicle is on the run. "Two dedicated teams have been constituted to trace the accused driver as well as the owner of the vehicle," he said.

Meanwhile, the accident led to a heavy traffic jam on the road as the relatives of the dead girl sat in the middle of the road for some time. As per latest reports, the traffic jam has now been cleared.

