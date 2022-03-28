SpiceJet flight collides with electric pole at Delhi airport
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 28, 2022 02:48 PM2022-03-28T14:48:06+5:302022-03-28T14:49:41+5:30
A SpiceJet flight filled with passengers collided with a electric pole at the Delhi airport on Monday, damaging both the plane and the pole.
The incident took place during pushback of the aircraft. The aircraft was changed for the passengers on board after the incident. An investigation has been launched into the matter, said Airport official
SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi & Jammu. During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, said SpiceJet Spokesperson.
Today, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi & Jammu. During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight: SpiceJet Spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/oZ7rPQYhoB— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022