SpiceJet flight collides with electric pole at Delhi airport

A SpiceJet flight filled with passengers collided with a electric pole at the Delhi airport on Monday, damaging both the plane and the pole.

The incident took place during pushback of the aircraft. The aircraft was changed for the passengers on board after the incident. An investigation has been launched into the matter, said Airport official

SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi & Jammu. During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, said SpiceJet Spokesperson.