"Spirit of Yoga unites and takes everyone along": PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Elaborating on this year's International Day of Yoga's theme, 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it expresses the spirit which "unites and takes everyone along."

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21.

"June 21 is also around the corner. This time too, people in every nook and corner of the world eagerly await the International Day of Yoga. This year the theme of Yoga Day is - 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e., Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It expresses the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organized in every corner of the country," PM Modi said during the 102nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat.'

"This time I will get the opportunity to participate in the Yoga Day program at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. I see that even on social media, there is tremendous enthusiasm about Yoga Day," the Prime Minister added.

Urging people to adopt yoga in their life and make it a part of their daily routine, PM Modi said, "If you are still not connected with yoga, then June 21 is a great opportunity for this resolve. There is no need for many frills in yoga anyway. See, when you join yoga, what a big change will come in your life."

Stating the reason for the radio address being scheduled a week earlier, PM Modi said, "Usually 'Mann Ki Baat' comes to you on the last Sunday of every month, but this time it is happening a week earlier. As you all know, I will be in America next week and the schedule there is going to be very busy, so I thought what could be better than the blessings of the people to give me energy."

Mentioning that the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years has become an "example", Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the people of Kutch for facing Cyclone Biparjoy with "full courage and preparedness."

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, Gujarat.

"The strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today. Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked so much havoc in Kutch, but the people of Kutch faced it with full courage and preparedness," said PM Modi during the 102nd episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Be it the biggest goal, be it the toughest challenge, the collective force of the people of India, the collective power, solves every challenge," PM Modi further added.

Remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his governance and managerial skills, PM Modi said, "Along with the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, there is a lot to learn from his governance and his management skills. The works done by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, especially regarding water management and the navy, increase the pride of Indian history even today."

"The forts built by him, even after so many centuries, are still standing proudly in the middle of the sea," he added.

Elaborating on India's fight against tuberculosis (TB), PM Modi said that India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025 and 'Ni-kshay Mitra' has taken charge of this movement.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative) has been implemented by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

"India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. Ni-kshay Mitra has taken charge of this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. This is the true strength of India. The youth is also contributing to achieving the target of eradicating TB by 2025," PM Modi said during the 102nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat.'

PM Modi also gave examples from across the country which apart from evoking emotions, are also very inspiring.

The Prime Minister said, "Shriman Dikar Singh Mewari, a Ni-kshay friend of a village in Nainital, has adopted six TB patients. Similarly, Shriman Gyan Singh, head of a village panchayat of Kinnaur and a Ni-kshay Mitra also is engaged in providing every necessary help to TB patients in his block. Our children and young friends are also not far behind in the campaign to make India TB-free."

"Nalini Singh, a seven-year-old daughter from Una, Himachal Pradesh. Daughter Nalini is helping TB patients with her pocket money. You know how much kids love piggy banks, but 13-year-old Meenakshi from Katni district of MP and 11-year-old Bashwar Mukherjee from Diamond Harbor in West Bengal are both different kids. Both these children have also handed over their piggy bank money to the TB-free-India campaign. I heartily appreciate all these children who are thinking big at a tender age," PM Modi said.

Underlining that the nature of Indians is always ready to welcome new ideas, PM Modi lauded a Kerala native for using a Japanese technique 'Miyawaki' in the farming process

He said, "Japan's technique, Miyawaki is a very good way to make an area green if the soil is not fertile. This technique is slowly and gradually seen in India also."

"Teacher Raafi Ramnath from Kerala used this technique to create a mini forest called 'Vidyavanam' with over 115 varieties. Many students and people visit this Miyawaki forest. This technique is getting popular in the world and is being used in many countries. I appeal to all the people of the nation especially one who are living in the urban areas, to use this technique and learn more about this," the Prime Minister further remarked.

Highlighting the development of the dairy sector in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, "The people of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir have done a wonderful job. Farming has been done in Baramulla for a long time, but there used to be a shortage of milk. The people of Baramulla took this challenge as an opportunity. A large number of people started dairy work here," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also congratulated the Indian women's junior hockey team for lifting their maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan.

The PM lauded the Indian women's team for their exceptional performances in the tournament.

"This month, much great news has come for India from the sports world. The Indian team has increased the glory of the tricolour by winning the women's Junior Asia Cup for the first time. This month our Men's Hockey Team won the Junior Asia Cup, along with this we have also become the winning team in the history of this tournament," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also elaborated on the upcoming Rath Yatra in Odisha.

"June 20 is the day of the historic Rath Yatra. Rath Yatra has a unique identity all over the world. Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra is taken out with great pomp in different states of the country," PM Modi said.

"The Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha is wonderful in itself. When I was in Gujarat, I used to get the opportunity to attend the huge Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad," he added.

