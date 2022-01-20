Spiritual organizations play big role in modernization of education, health sectors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that spiritual organisations play an important role in modernization of various sectors like technology, infrastructure, education, health among others.

"We have to keep our culture, our civilization, our 'sanskars' alive to preserve and promote our spirituality and diversity. At the same time, the systems of technology, infrastructure, education, health have to be continuously modernized. In these efforts of the country, spiritual organizations like Brahmakumaris play an big role," the Prime Minister said while delivering a keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' via video conferencing.

He further expressed happiness over the contributions of Brahmakumaris towards education, health and agriculture besides spirituality.

"For Amrit Mahotsav, you have set various goals. These efforts of your will give the country a new energy and a new power," the Prime Minister said.

Lauding the efforts of Brahmakumaris, PM Modi also said, "Brahmakumaris have played a key role in reducing carbon emissions by switching to solar-powered kitchens that stands as an example and inspiration to protect our environment."

The program unveiled yearlong initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15000 programs and events.

During the event, Prime Minister flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris has spread to over 130 countries. The event is being held on the occasion of the 53rd Ascension Anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, Founding Father of Brahma Kumaris.

( With inputs from ANI )

