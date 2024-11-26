Sports Minister stresses on youth’s role in achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ at Delhi college event

New Delhi, Nov 26 Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' event at the city’s Kamala Nehru College on Tuesday and emphasised the role of youth in realising the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047.

In an engaging session with the students, Mandaviya also gave insights on his government’s thrust on making India a developed nation by the 100th year of independence (2047) and elaborated on how the youth could contribute to driving the country’s progress and development.

“To achieve this, we must make our youth more ambitious, confident, and visionary, aligning their aspirations with the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Speaking about the Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025, the Union Minister said, “Rather than a traditional event, it will feature wide-scale participation, with 3,000 selected youth gaining the exclusive opportunity to share their ideas directly to the Prime Minister at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Additionally, both international and national youth icons will join the festival.”

“This initiative will provide a unique platform for the youth to connect with leaders and role models, empowering them to play an essential role in shaping the country’s future”, he added.

Mandaviya also announced the launch of the first phase of the "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue" quiz competition on the MY Bharat platform and urged the youth to register and participate in this exciting opportunity.

"No task is too small," stated Mandaviya, encouraging the youth to seize every opportunity confidently, regardless of its nature or scale. He emphasised that even the smallest efforts when approached with dedication, play a vital role in achieving success and fostering personal growth.

The Union Minister also participated in a tree plantation drive under the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, reinforcing the country's commitment to climate-friendly and sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor