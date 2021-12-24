SP's Ram Gopal Yadav appeals to SC for action against Allahabad HC judge for remark on banning rallies

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav has demanded action against an Allahabad high court judge for his remark that in view of Omicron, political rallies should be banned and assembly elections should be postponed in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is unfortunate that people sitting in important Constitutional posts are now giving such decisions. No one had demanded it and my demand is that the Supreme Court should take suo-motu notice and take proper action against the person giving such directions," Ramgopal toldin an exclusive interview.

Further, Yadav expressed unhappiness at judge's remarks and sought action against the judge. "The Supreme Court can take action against the judge," Ramgopal told ANI.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the public is against the BJP. The BJP is going to lose the elections. It is possible that the BJP is trying to postpone the elections," he said.

Recently Uttar Pradesh announced a curfew from 11 pm to 5 am amid Omicron fear.

Amid the COVID variant Omicron scare, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months.The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EC to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.

"If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave," Justice Shekhar Yadav said, adding that, "Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai (if there is life, we have the world)."

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor