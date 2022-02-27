Srimanta Sankardeva gave unique dimensions to spiritual, cultural life of Assamese: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Srimanta Sankardeva was a great Indian and the greatest Assamese. "In the 15th century, Sankardeva set the foundation of a united Assamese society while serving the holy land of India. Spearheading a decisive front in the life of the Assamese community, Sankardeva infused a new lease of life to Sanatana Dharma through Ek Saran Naam Dharma. The spiritual reformer strengthened the Sanatana civilization using the resources of the Vedas and Upanishads and gave unique dimensions to the spiritual and cultural life of the Assamese people," Sarma said.While speaking at the open session of the 91st annual session of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha at Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district on Sunday, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state government would set up Naamghars at all places where Sankardeva spent at least one night during his journey from Batradava to Kochbihar and introduce bus service under ASTC covering those places for the benefit of pilgrims. "The state government would provide Rs 6 crore per annum to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva University to meet the expenses for the salary of its employees," the Chief Minister said.Sarma also announced to provide a fund of Rs 1 crore for setting up a Naamghar at the place where the open session is being held at Naharkatia to commemorate the 91st session."The thought of Sankardeva brings into mind the days of medieval India. The great saint was a multi-faceted spiritual guru of the 15th and 16th centuries and was a great soul who infused nationalistic fervour among the Assamese people. He transformed the cultural and social landscape of Assam and with insightful thoughts of Vedanta philosophy unified the Assamese society. He is aptly the father of the Assamese society and his contributions have been evaluated from different points of view across all ages as a religious guru, social reformer, philosopher and cultural connoisseur. Sankardeva through his cultural and spiritual philosophy reflected universal humanism," he said.

He also said that the Assamese society in the medieval period was not united and Sankardeva gave a new boost to unity through spiritualism and culture. "Tribal emotions and elements are being reflected in Sankardeva's creations and the Assamese society would have to march ahead following his ideals," the Assam Chief Minister said.He also urged Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva University to make efforts to take forward the youth through liberal Sanatan culture so that they can develop themselves as good citizens.On the occasion, the Assam Chief Minister also presented Shashikanta Borbaruah and Ramakanta Muktiar Aata awards instituted by Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha.Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, MLA Taranga Gogoi, padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Kamalakanta Gogoi, upa-padadhikar Basundhar Deka, general secretary Babul Bora and several other dignitaries were present in the open session.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor