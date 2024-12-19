Srinagar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Near Government Silk Weaving Factory in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 19, 2024 07:38 PM2024-12-19T19:38:13+5:302024-12-19T19:38:32+5:30
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (December 19, 2024): A massive fire broke out Thursday evening near the Government Silk Weaving factory in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar. Initial reports suggest that the blaze started in a wooden structure close to the factory and quickly spread to a nearby Chinar tree.
Jammu and Kashmir: A massive blaze erupted in evening near the Government Silk Weaving factory in Rajbagh, Srinagar, involving a wooden structure. Police and Fire and Emergency teams are working to extinguish the flames pic.twitter.com/C7lpwpSOyG— IANS (@ians_india) December 19, 2024
Fire and Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene and are working to control the flames.
Police and fire teams are on-site, actively battling the fire. Efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing. No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
