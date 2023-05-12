Srinagar woman entrepreneur achieves success selling fabrics by the kilogram

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 : A educated woman entrepreneur who started the novel business of selling fabrics by the kilogram in Srinagar in 2012 has now expanded and her showrooms attract crowds.

Anjum Gulfam, a resident of the Illahibagh area, had introduced the novel concept of selling fabrics by the kilogram for the first time in Kashmir.

She has pursued a Master's in Commerce and before starting her own venture she was working in the private sector.

Starting from one fabric shop back in 2012 now her business has grown and she owns five showrooms in Bohri Kadal downtown. Speaking to , Anjum said, "I was working in the private sector but then I left my job and started my own business venture in 2012. At first, I started by setting up a showroom of curtains."

Anjum was inspired when she saw the concept of selling fabric by kilograms in Mumbai and thought of starting her own fabric shop.

"After seeing a huge crowd in Mumbai fabric shops selling cloth fabric in kg, I instantly got an idea of doing the same in my home town and when I started my venture people came to buy fabric in crowds even from far off places," she said.

"Initially I started from retail and then switched over to wholesale. I got a good response from customers, especially from females. Being a female, I thought that females would feel more comfortable purchasing fabric from a showroom run by a woman and my idea proved to be successful," she added.

She said that the items available at her showrooms are at least 40-50 per cent cheaper than the other retail shops in Kashmir.

"My family has always supported my idea of starting my own venture and they have never said anything wrong about my business and have always supported me and helped me to expand my business," she said.

Anjum's brother while talking to said, "We have always supported her business and will always support her the way she wants." .

