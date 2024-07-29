SS-UBT LoP meets kin of murdered Navi Mumbai girl; cops sent to K'taka to trace accused

Navi Mumbai, July 29 Shiv Sena-UBT Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Monday called on the family of Yashashri Shinde who was brutally murdered last weekend. Her mutilated body recovered from an isolated spot in Uran town.

Danve said he had come to offer support to the victim’s kin and assured them of getting justice for their 22-year-old daughter even as a police team was despatched to track the prime suspect reportedly hiding somewhere in Karnataka.

"The SS-UBT has assured the family that we are with them. We urge the government to track and give the most stringent punishment to the accused," Danve later told the media, accompanied by others - Deputy Leader Kishori Pednekar and Raigad District chief Manohar Bhoir.

Identified as a history-sheeter Daud Mohamed Shaikh, the absconder-suspect was in a relationship with the girl but her family was against it, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has termed the incident as an instance of 'love-jihad'.

On July 25 evening, Yashashri left her home in Belapur ostensibly to meet a friend, but failed to return even the next day, after which her family lodged a missing complaint.

Two days later (Saturday), her body was found in a mutilated state with multiple injuries and stab wounds in the bushes near the Uran railway station, with the family accusing Shaikh, a driver by profession.

As the incident appeared to snowball into a political issue, a police team was formed to probe the crime under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vivek Pansare.

According to police, Shaikh has a previous criminal record, including a 2019 complaint by the deceased girl for molestation, and a crime under the POCSO Act, for which he was out on bail, and is believed to have fled to his native Karnataka.

Highlighting the incidence of growing crimes against women in Navi Mumbai, Danve said that recently a 30-year-old homemaker was allegedly gangraped by three temple staffers in Koparkhairne, and her body was dumped in a deep ditch on July 9, and alleged a breakdown of the law-and-order situation in the state.

Labelling the latest incident as 'love jihad', BJP ex-MP Kirit Somaiya and Uran BJP MLA Mahesh Baldi also visited the victim's family and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to ensure justice in the matter.

