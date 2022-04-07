SSC public exam duration extended for students in Telangana

Students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations 2022 in Hyderabad will get 30 minutes more time to complete their exam.The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm as against from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm during the earlier years. While the exam duration was enhanced last year as well, they could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy who held a meeting here on Wednesday said over 5 lakh students were expected to sit for the exams and directed the officials to make necessary arrangements and ensure students do not face any inconveniences.

As the commencement of physical classes was delayed due to the pandemic, it was decided to conduct the SSC Public Exams 2022 with six papers, she said. The exams would be conducted covering 70 per cent of the total syllabus and the duration of the exam has been increased by 30 minutes and there would be more choices in the questions, the Minister said. As the State government has decided to introduce English medium till Class VIII in all government schools in the next academic year, the Minister instructed officials to make required arrangements and also complete an English teaching training programme for all teachers of the government schools before the commencement of the next academic year. The meeting was attended by Education department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Director of School Education A Sridevasena among other officials.