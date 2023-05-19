SSLC Result Kerala: Class 10th result declared, 99.70% students pass

SSLC or Class 10 final exam results declared today, May 19, at 3 pm. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will publish SSLC results at 4 pm. Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the Class 10 results at a press conference. In the result press conference, information regarding pass percentage, grade-wise result, re-evaluation schedule will be shared. The Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29 for over 4.5 lakh students. This year the over all pass percentage for Kerala SSLC or class 10th is 99.70%.This time, a total of 68,604 students have secured the A+ grade. Mallapuram district has highest number of A+ students, i.e. 4856. In 2022, Kannur district emerged as the top performing district in the state. The district recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.76 per cent. Waynad secured the lowest pass percentage at 92.07 per cent



Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: How can I check my marks at Saphalam app?

Step 1: Download the Saphalam app from the play store (Android Users.)

Step 2: Enter your login details in the results section and tap on submit.

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Take a screenshot of the result for the future.