SSP starts initiative with private firm's help to pay fees of 3,000 govt school students in Punjab's Dhuri

In a bid to promote education, Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu has launched an initiative with the assistance of a private company under which the fees of 3,000 students of government schools in Dhuri would be paid.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "Now Punjab will become 'Padhta Punjab'. I started the movement on a small scale and people joined in and so did the contributions for promoting education in the state," said Sidhu.

He also highlighted that the chairman of a private company had joined the cause for the future of these children studying in government schools.

"School fees of around three thousand children would be paid by the Rasila group, which is really appreciable. Also, they would be helping the students from distant schools to get education smoothly," said Sidhu.

A spokesperson from the private organization said that when they came to know that a mission is being run by Mandeep Singh Sidhu for helping children study, they really liked it.

"Illiteracy is a curse. Life without education is incomplete. In view of this, we have decided to allocate Rs 50 lakh, so as to help these children," said the spokesperson.

( With inputs from ANI )

