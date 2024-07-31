SS(UBT) MP questions Edu Minister about coaching centres, accountability of NTA

New Delhi, July 31 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the Centre over the "accountability" of the National Testing Agency (NTA), burgeoning coaching centres and the steps taken to stop "brain drain" in the country.

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the government's measures to address these issues, particularly in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

"My question was regarding accountability and the NTA being answerable to the Parliament of India. I haven't got the answer. However, the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 specifies that NTA will work to offer high-quality common aptitude tests, which shall aim to eliminate the need for coaching for these exams.

“Is the government aware that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), designed in consonance with NEP, has led to the cropping up of more coaching centres across the country?" the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

She further questioned the steps being taken against such coaching centres, which "contradict the aim of the exam."

Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed hope that the NTA chairperson would address these issues in detail before a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Further questioning the government over the ‘brain drain’ and NEET irregularities, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked if there was any data available to show whether students were moving abroad to pursue medical degrees due to "irregularities in NEET testing, usage of unfair means in the examinations and low number of seats in government medical colleges."

"What is the government doing to stop this brain drain?" she further asked.

Responding to these concerns, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that the NTA was accountable at multiple levels, including to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

"The fact that the Chairman allowed the question being asked and I am answering, is the Parliamentary accountability," he said.

Pradhan also highlighted the government's efforts to improve the education sector, noting that over the last six years, more than five crore students have successfully appeared for various exams and gained admission to prestigious institutes.

He stressed the significant increase in medical seats since 2014, from 51,000 to 11,00,000 and reiterated the government's commitment to establishing a medical college in each district.

Regarding coaching centres, the Union Education Minister said, "I don't mind saying that coaching centres should not exist. The education sector should be enhanced to provide quality education without the need for additional coaching."

