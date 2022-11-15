Stage III of GRAP revoked in NCR as pollution eases, air quality improves

In view of the improvement in the overall air quality of the Delhi-NCR seen in the past few days, Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is revoked in the entire NCR with immediate effect.

With the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi clocking at 294 today as per the 4 PM AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a meeting today to review the situation and take the appropriate call on the actions under Stage III of GRAP which was in place in the entire National Capital Region w.e.f. October 29, 2022.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Commission noted that due to forecast by IMD/ IITM not indicating any steep degradation in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR in the next few days with AQI likely to stay in the 'Poor' category, it is advisable to relax the restrictions and further roll back Stage III of the GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

The GRAP Sub-Committee in its earlier meetings had invoked actions under Stage I, Stage II, Stage III and Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR on October 5, 2022, October 19, 2022 October 29, 2022, October 29, 2022, November 3, 2022, respectively. Further, Sub-Committee in its review meeting held on November 6, 2022, revoked the actions under Stage IV ('Severe+' Air Quality) of GRAP after considering the improvement in the air quality of Delhi and AQI forecast of subsequent days.

Overall AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving from the levels of 346 ('Very Poor' Air Quality) recorded on 11.11.2022 to 294 ('Poor' Air Quality) clocked on November 14, 2022, which is about 100 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage III actions (Delhi AQI 400-450) and preventive/ mitigative/ restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage III are underway, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI. The forecast by IMD/ IITM also do not indicate any steep degradation.

Further, actions under Stages I to Stage II of the GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'Severe' category. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage I & II of GRAP which include the following:

The sub-Committee, shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and considering the likelihood of low wind speeds after a few days, will review the situation on 18.11.2022 for further appropriate decisions depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/IITM.

( With inputs from ANI )

