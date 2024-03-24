Star campaigner at the helm: Yogi Adityanath to cover 15 UP districts in four days

Lucknow, March 24 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is once again emerging as a much sought after star campaigner for the Lok Sabha elections and will begin the campaign from west Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister will embark on his campaign on March 27 from Mathura, followed by visits to Meerut and Ghaziabad on the same day.

On March 28, conferences are slated to be held in Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha.

His programme includes organising Prabuddh Sammelans in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur on March 29, followed by events in Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddha Nagar on March 30.

The campaign will culminate with events in Bareilly, Rampur and Pilibhit on March 31. The Chief Minister will cover 15 districts during the four-day programme from March 27 to March 31.

CM Yogi Adityanath is taking the lead by meeting intellectuals in the Prabuddha Sammelans where he will have discussions with them and deliberate on the party’s policies and strategies.

As per the proposed schedule, the Chief Minister is set to hold three conferences daily in various regions. “This is the beginning of the chief minister’s election campaign where he will hold meetings and in the next phase he will hold rallies,” said Manish Dixit, head of BJP's Media Cell.

