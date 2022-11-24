Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally in Delhi on Jan 15, Kolkata edition on Jan 29

New Delhi, Nov 24 The 56th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally will be held in Delhi on January 15, while the 52nd edition of the Kolkata rally will be held on January 29.

The rally in Delhi will be flagged off from the Statesman House on Barakhamba Road in the heart of the national capital.

The participating vintage and classic cars will head to Noida and return to the National Stadium near India Gate. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at the National Stadium.

The Statesman has been organising this prestigious rally since 1964 in Delhi.

On March 6 this year, owing to Covid restrictions, The Statesman held a vintage car 'display' instead of a full-fledged car rally.

The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is an annual event that takes place in Delhi and Kolkata. It's one of the oldest, continuously-run events in India and the sub-continent. First organised in 1964 in Delhi, the rally was taken to Kolkata in 1968.

Major attractions of the event are assembly of vintage and classic cars, followed by a drive through the city where cars are assessed for originality and performance on the road section, display of period and fancy dress, grand parade and live music.

Owners of the cars eagerly look forward to the rally as it gives them a unique opportunity to drive their well-maintained machines on modern roads.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor