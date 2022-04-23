Stay away from Shiv Sena or bear consequences: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday cleared his stance over Amravati Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row.

He stressed about staying away from Shiv Sena and 'Matoshree' (Residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister) or bear the consequences.

"I'd like to add that don't mess with Shiv Sena & 'Matoshree', you'll be buried 20 feet deep. I am saying this in front of the camera, don't test Shiv Sena's restraint," warned Raut.

He also mentioned that Rana was being used by other political parties.

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday protested outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who had announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, Mumbai Police arrested Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

